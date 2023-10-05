Biden Administration Waives 26 Federal Laws To Allow Border Wall Construction In South Texas

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security announced that the Biden administration leveraged sweeping executive power to waive 26 federal laws in South Texas.

This is the first time the administration has done this, a practice often employed by the Trump presidency.

The waived laws will allow the construction of up to 20 miles of border barriers.

The Department of Homeland Security made the announcement Wednesday on the Federal Registry that waives federal protections in Starr County, Texas.

Environmental advocates said they were shocked with the Democratic administration’s reversal to support such construction.

The structures will run through public lands, habitats of endangered plants and species.