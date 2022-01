Biden and Congress mark a year since violent insurrection

By MARY CLARE JALONICK, LISA MASCARO and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and members of Congress are solemnly marking the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Lawmakers are holding events Thursday to reflect on the violent attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

The ceremonies will be widely attended by Democrats, but almost every Republican on Capitol Hill will be absent. It’s a stark reminder of the rupture between the parties, worsening since hundreds of Trump’s supporters violently pushed past police, broke through the Capitol’s windows and interrupted the certification of Biden’s victory.

Biden plans to say that “at this moment we must decide what kind of nation we are going to be.”