Biden defeats Sanders in Minnesota Super Tuesday race

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Biden has defeated Bernie Sanders in the Super Tuesday primary in Minnesota.

Amy Klobuchar’s abrupt withdrawal a day earlier gave the former vice president a boost despite his failure to campaign in her home state.

Sanders, who easily won Minnesota’s caucuses in 2016, had been hoping to capitalize on his large and motivated progressive base in the state, and he campaigned in St. Paul on Monday night. But Klobuchar’s decision forced her supporters to make a quick second choice, and Biden was the clear beneficiary.

Elizabeth Warren and Mike Bloomberg were a distant third and fourth.