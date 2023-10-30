Biden To Sign AI Executive Order

Washington, D.C. — President Biden is set to sign a significant executive order labeled a “landmark” action by the White House, outlining what is being termed as the most comprehensive set of measures to shield Americans from potential risks associated with AI systems.

The executive order includes mandates for AI developers to share the outcomes of safety testing, commonly known as red-team testing, with the federal government. Companies involved in developing foundational models posing significant risks to national security, economic security, or public health and safety must notify the federal government during model training. Additionally, they are required to disclose the results of all red-team safety tests, ensuring the safety, security, and trustworthiness of AI systems before public release.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology will establish stringent standards for extensive red-team testing to guarantee safety pre-public release, as mentioned by the White House.

The order also specifies the application of these standards to critical infrastructure sectors by the Department of Homeland Security, establishing the AI Safety and Security Board. Furthermore, the Departments of Energy and Homeland Security will address threats from AI systems to critical infrastructure and risks related to chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and cybersecurity.

Acknowledging concerns about potential job displacement due to AI, the executive order will produce a report on the labor market impacts of AI and explore strategies to reinforce federal support for workers facing labor disruptions, including those caused by AI.

To counter AI-enabled fraud, the order aims to create standards and best practices to distinguish between AI-generated and genuine content. The Department of Commerce will be tasked with developing guidelines for content authentication and watermarking to distinctly label AI-generated content, enabling federal agencies to authenticate communications, setting an example for the private sector and other governments globally.

These actions by the White House follow the Senate’s bipartisan AI forum, marking a significant move in the direction of comprehensive oversight and regulation in the AI landscape.