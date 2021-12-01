Biden tries to reassure on COVID as he sells spending plan

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday went to Minnesota to pitch his completed infrastructure deal and a giant social spending bill that he’s still trying to get passed, but also found himself reassuring the nation he would fight the evolving COVID-19 threat without resorting to “shutdowns and lockdowns.”

Biden met with students at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount before delivering a speech criticizing GOP lawmakers for opposing his social services and climate spending bill.

Biden has been eager to build momentum for his agenda but finds himself once again forced to divert attention to battling the virus.