Biden wins Minnesota; Smith keeps Senate seat; Peterson out

By STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Biden has carried Minnesota, turning back President Donald Trump’s push to win the state after coming close four years ago.

Biden won despite getting a late start compared with Trump, who had hoped to become the first Republican to capture Minnesota since Richard Nixon in 1972.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota won reelection, defeating Republican Jason Lewis, a former talk radio host and former congressman.

But GOP challenger Michelle Fischbach upset veteran Democratic U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson, the chairman of the House Agriculture Committee. Two other congressional races in southern Minnesota were still close early Wednesday.