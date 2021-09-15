Bier on Belgrade this weekend in North Mankato

Oktoberfest is in North Mankato this weekend.

Bier on Belgrade is set for Saturday, September 18 on the 200 block of Belgrade Ave. The event, which starts at 2 p.m. will feature live music, keg bowling, and games. Craft and domestic beers will be flowing, and if you wear lederhosen or St. Pauli girl clothing, you’ll receive a FREE beer.

Musical acts include:

Nate Boots – 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Dave Ssandersfeld Band – 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

DW3 – 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (closing)

The event, organized by Business on Belgrade, is free to attend.