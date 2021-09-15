      Weather Alert

Bier on Belgrade this weekend in North Mankato

Sep 15, 2021 @ 10:12am

Oktoberfest is in North Mankato this weekend.

Bier on Belgrade is set for Saturday, September 18 on the 200 block of Belgrade Ave.  The event, which starts at 2 p.m. will feature live music, keg bowling, and games.  Craft and domestic beers will be flowing, and if you wear lederhosen or St. Pauli girl clothing, you’ll receive a FREE beer.

Musical acts include:

Nate Boots  – 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Dave Ssandersfeld Band – 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
DW3 – 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (closing)

The event, organized by Business on Belgrade, is free to attend.

