This Saturday is Bier on Belgrade, North Mankato’s version of Oktoberfest.

The 8th annual celebration on September 23 will be on the 200 block of Belgrade Ave from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The celebration, which is organized by the Business on Belgrade Association, includes fall activities, games, food, beer vendors, and live music from the Dang Ol’ Tri’ole, 3 Hour Download, and Skitzo Fonik.

The event is free and open to those 21 and older.