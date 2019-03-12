BIG BANG THEORY: CBS Announces One Hour Series Finale Airdate

CBS is giving the comedy a full hour to say goodbye to its fans after 12 seasons. The producers have yet to hint about how they’ll end the No. 1 sitcom on broadcast TV, though star Kaley Cuoco (Penny) and Jim Parsons (Sheldon) told EW in January that they seem to feel the same way most fans do — fix the dang elevator. “That’s one of my wishes for the final episode,” says Parsons. “The elevator gets fixed, at least for a minute, and then we all get stuck in it.”

“It would be a great show ending for me!” adds Cuoco.

Johnny Galecki (Leonard) just hopes the final episode includes lots of emotional moments, because “none of us are going to be able to keep from crying during the last taping. We’ve got to justify it in the writing somehow.”

