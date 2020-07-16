Big Dog Sports Cafe employee dies after testing positive for COVID-19

(Mankato, MN) – A longtime Big Dog Sports Cafe employee has died after contracting the coronavirus.

Benito Adams died of COVID-19 while in quarantine, according to a Go Fund Me page set up for his funeral expenses. He died on July 14, according to the bar’s Facebook page.

Adams had last worked at Big Dog on June 30. The restaurant’s Facebook post said he hadn’t shown symptoms until after that day, and hadn’t had any interaction with any other employees since he’d last worked.

“He had informed us he was starting to feel better and that the health department had cleared him to come back to work on the 16th,” said the post.

Big Dog said that staff who had worked with him were tested for COVID-19, and all results came back negative. The restaurant closed Tuesday night to allow employees to mourn Adams’ passing.

“He was one of the greats and will be missed,” said the bar’s Facebook post.