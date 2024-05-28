Bikes Are Replacing Cars In Paris, Could It Happen Here?

A new study found that cyclists now outnumber motorists in the city of Paris. Over the past five years or so, government officials have been creating policies to discourage people from driving cars – and encourage them to ride bikes. These policies seem to be working, as the number of cyclists now far exceeds the number of motorists. And we’re not talking about bicyclists zipping around in spandex for fun. Instead, the people on bikes in Paris are all business, commuting to work and school all through the city.