Bingham Lake woman seriously injured in crash

A Bingham Lake woman was seriously injured in a crash when a car and a semi crashed yesterday afternoon in Cottonwood County.

Seventy-four-year-old Linda Jane Just was transported to the hospital in Windom with life-threatening injuries.

The state patrol says the semi was eastbound on Highway 60 and the car was southbound on Highway 71 when the vehicles collided.

The car driver, 79-year-old Gerald Norman Just was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.