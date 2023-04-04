Bird flu detected in backyard flock in Le Sueur County

Bird flu was confirmed yesterday in Minnesota, just four months since the last time it was detected in the state.

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health said the disease was discovered in a backyard flock in Le Sueur County.

The site was quarantined and the 114 birds on the premises were destroyed to prevent the spread of the disease.

More than 58 million birds across the country were slaughtered last year due to the outbreak, which led to soaring egg and poultry prices.