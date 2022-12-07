Bird Island farmer identified as man found inside burned vehicle in Renville County

The remains found inside a burned-up pickup in Renville County Sunday afternoon have been identified as a rural Bird Island man.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old Charles Amberg was located inside the truck, which was discovered in a drainage ditch about a mile west of Bird Island.

According to Amberg’s obituary, he grew up on the family farm near Bird Island and was “a hard-working man that meticulously kept his family farm operating.” Amberg’s love of farming was surpassed only by his love for his children, according to the obit. He was also described as an animal lover and a life-long learner. His burial is set for next Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that Amberg was found in had been totally consumed by fire. Investigators say findings at the scene suggest the fire had happened several hours prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

Amberg’s cause of death will be determined by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.