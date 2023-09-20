Bird Island home destroyed when extinguished garage fire reignites

A Bird Island home was destroyed by fire Tuesday after an extinguished garage fire reignited overnight.

On Monday evening just before 7 p.m., emergency crews responded to a 4th St South home for a report of a garage fire. Crews found the garage portion of the residence fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the garage, but at 4 a.m. Tuesday, crews were called back to the residence because the fire had reignited.

A press release says the home had significant damage and was deemed a total loss.

Investigators say the fire appears to have started in the garage and spread to the home.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office and the state fire marshal continue to investigate the fire.