Bird Island woman hospitalized in Twin Cities after Highway 212 crash

A Bird Island woman has been hospitalized in the Twin Cities following a crash over the weekend on Highway 212.

Paula Rubi Ramirez, 22, was westbound on the highway between Bird Island and Olivia when her SUV ran off the road and struck a sign and a power pole just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Ramirez was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The state patrol crash report says alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Ramirez was wearing her seatbelt, according to the report.