Bishop of New Ulm diocese resigning, citing health reasons

NEW ULM, Minn. (AP) — Bishop John LeVoir is resigning from the Diocese of New Ulm, citing health reasons.

The 74-year-old bishop has led the Catholic diocese since 2008. The diocese says LeVoir has been undergoing physical and psychological assessments at Sacred Heart Mercy Health Care Center in Alma, Michigan since early July. The diocese did not release any details of the bishop’s particular condition.

Earlier this year, the diocese ended more than five years of litigation when it reached a $34 million settlement with victims of sexual abuse. About 93 sex abuse claims were filed against the diocese after passage of the Minnesota Child Victims Act in 2013. The diocese filed for bankruptcy in 2017 in response to the claims.