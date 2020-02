(New Ulm, MN) – Bison Range Road at Minneopa State Park will be closed until further notice.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced the closure, which is done annually to protect the park and the road from excessive damage during snowmelt and extremely wet periods.

The length of the closure will depend on the weather.

The remainer of Minneopa State Park will remain open, including the hiking trails that have views of the bison range.