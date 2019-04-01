Bison shot and killed near Sanborn in Redwood County

(Redwood Falls, MN) – The Redwood County Sheriff is seeking information in the shooting death of a bison.

On March 29, the sheriff’s office received a report of a bison found slain on the 32000 block of CSAH 41. in rural Sanborn.   The caller said the animal had been shot in the eye sometime between March 17th and March 19th.

The bison was approximately 1-year-old.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Redwood County Sheriff at (507) 637-4036.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Mankato woman accused of embezzling $470K from employer “That wasn’t a very good answer.” Waseca man accused of sexually assaulting teen who refused him South Central to host job fairs at both campus locations Woman injured in single-vehicle Highway 14 rollover Woman injured in crash south of Sleepy Eye on Highway 4 Le Sueur County man jailed on child porn charges after FBI investigation traces him to file sharing
Comments