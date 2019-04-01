Bison shot and killed near Sanborn in Redwood County

(Redwood Falls, MN) – The Redwood County Sheriff is seeking information in the shooting death of a bison.

On March 29, the sheriff’s office received a report of a bison found slain on the 32000 block of CSAH 41. in rural Sanborn. The caller said the animal had been shot in the eye sometime between March 17th and March 19th.

The bison was approximately 1-year-old.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Redwood County Sheriff at (507) 637-4036.

The investigation is ongoing.

