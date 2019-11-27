Black Friday 2019: Find the best bargains in southern Minnesota

(Mankato, MN) – The holiday shopping season officially kicks off Friday, and retailers are revealing the best bargains of the year.

The hottest deals of the season include an Apple iPad 7th Gen 32GB for $249 and an Apple Watch Series 3 for $129 from Walmart. At Mill’s Fleet Farm, shoppers can pick up a Pelican Venture 100 Kayak for $139.99 or a Masterbuilt 40-inch electric smoker for $199.99. Head to Best Buy for a $749.99 Samsung 75-inch LED TV.

You can find the Black Friday ads from Walmart, Kohl’s, Home Depot, Best Buy and more here.

The National Retail Federation says retail sales are expected to grow between 3.8 percent and 4.2 percent in November and December. NRF estimates that 165.3 million people will shop in stores and online from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, 114.6 million of those shopping on Black Friday.

