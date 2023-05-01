Black Keys, Velveteers announced for state fair grandstand

The Black Keys and special guests the Velveteers have been confirmed for the Minnesota State Fair.

The show is Thursday, August 24 at the grandstand. Tickets start at $69 and go on sale on Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available through Etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849. Tickets will currently be available by online sales and phone only.

The Black Keys are childhood friends Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, who have collaborated together for more than 20 years. Their latest album, “Dropout Boogie,” follows the band’s 2021 Grammy-nominated “Delta Kream,” which was the band’s fifth consecutive Top 10 debut album on the Billboard 200.

The Velveteers, a primal rock trio from the mountains of Boulder, Colorado, are made up of singer/guitarist Demi Demitro and drummers Baby Pottersmith and Jonny Fig. The band unveiled its debut album “Nightmare Daydream,” in October 2021. The album was produced by the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach.