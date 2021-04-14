Blast Through Your Brain Fog

Here are three quick brain tricks:

If a word is on the tip of your tongue, but you can’t quite get it – sit up straight. San Francisco State University researchers found that going from a slumped or slouched position, to good posture, boosted recall and memory in one minute for up to 87% of people studied. It works by stimulating the brain to produce energizing beta waves, which improves memory and recall almost immediately!

Then, if you’re in a brain fog and you can’t think quickly or clearly, close your eyes for 30 seconds. Researchers found, by taking a break from visual distractions, we can sharpen our focus by 25%. That’s because closing your eyes activates a brain region called the basal ganglia. It plays a part in learning, cognition, and emotion. And by activating it, it helps you think more clearly even when you’re tired.

Finally, you can boost your brainpower in 60 seconds with a scalp massage. Just move your fingertips in a circular motion along your hairline. It can increase thinking power by 65% in one minute. According to a study in the Journal Of Clinical Psychiatry, the firm, soothing pressure stimulates nerve endings that prompt the release of energizing brain chemicals.