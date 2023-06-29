Blown tire leads to fatal crash on I-90

A woman was killed when a box truck blew a tire on I-90 near Albert Lea.

Michelle Lea Bermel, 51, of Albertville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened shortly after 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in Bancroft Township.

A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says the box truck Bermel was driving blew a tire and ran off the north side of I-90 before hitting an embankment and coming to rest partially in a creek in the north ditch.

Bermel was wearing her seat belt.