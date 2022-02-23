Blue County Attorney announces bid for reelection

Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott has announced his bid for reelection.

“It’s a great privilege to serve as County Attorney and I thank the citizens of Blue Earth County for their continued confidence in my service,” McDermott said in a news release. “I am committed to using the full resources available to the County Attorney’s office to improve people’s lives.”

McDermott, who is currently in his second term, touts the Truancy Intervention Program, the Child & Family Advocacy Center of South Central Minnesota, and Adult Drug Court among his achievements during his tenure as county attorney. He also notes that his office has prosecuted six murder cases and 23 firearms cases in the last year.

“I prioritize resources to effectively and fairly prosecute violent criminals so that offenders are held accountable,” McDermott said in his release. “I also ensure that victims of crime receive the assistance they need and that they receive restitution from the persons who have harmed them.”

McDermott is the first and only candidate so far to announce a bid for the county attorney position.