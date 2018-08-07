Blue Diamond Almond Milk Recalled And You’ll Never Guess Why!

Blue Diamond has voluntarily recalled approximately 145,254 half-gallon cartons of refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk because the product may contain dairy milk, an allergen not listed on the label, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

HP HOOD LLC, Blue Diamond Almonds’ parent company, announced the recall on Blue Diamond’s website, noting that those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk “run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.”

The affected cartons were shipped to 28 states, and later recalled from retailers and wholesalers in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Montana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin, per the press release.

The recall only applies to refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk with a use-by date of September 2, 2018, and a UPC barcode of 41570 05621 (located on the side panel of the carton next to the nutrition facts). According to the press release, the recalled cartons represents less than .8% of the half-gallon containers of Vanilla Breeze almond milk shipped by Hood in the last year.

The almond milk is safe to consume unless you have a milk allergy or sensitivity. There has been one report of an allergic reaction, but medical treatment or hospitalization was not required.

If you’ve purchased the recalled milk, you can return it where you bought it for a full refund or exchange, or visit Blue Diamond’s website to complete a web form.

