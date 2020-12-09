Blue Earth, Brown, Freeborn counties report COVID deaths

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 82 COVID deaths Wednesday, several coming from counties in southern Minnesota.

The latest data from MDH shows that two people in Brown County died of complications from the virus, including a person in their early 90’s and a person in their early 80’s. Two deaths were also reported in Freeborn County, where patients in their late 70’s and late 80’s died. A death in Blue Earth County involved a person 90 to 94-years-old, according to MDH. Also reporting deaths Wednesday were McLeod County with three, and Lyon and Nobles counties with one death each.

Here are the death totals for the counties reporting new fatalities Wednesday:

Blue Earth – 18

Brown – 19

Freeborn – 11

Jackson – 2

Lyon – 18

McLeod – 28

Nobles – 39

Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 4,109.

Overall hospitalizations declined by 59 in the last 24 hours, with 1,545 patients hospitalized, 358 in intensive care.

The number of new infections was higher than the previous report, with MDH recording another 4,539 new virus cases.

Here are the counties reporting new cases in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 50

Brown – 18

Cottonwood – 16

Faribault – 15

Fillmore – 8 (1 probable)

Freeborn – 24

Jackson – 20 (1 probable)

Le Sueur – 28 (1 probable)

Lyon – 11 (1 probable)

Martin – 12

McLeod – 29 (1 probable)

Mower – 34 (1 probable)

Murray – 9

Nicollet – 20

Nobles – 29

Redwood – 12 (1 probable)

Renville – 14 (1 probable)

Rice – 33

Sibley – 13

Steele – 18

Waseca – 18

Watonwan – 10