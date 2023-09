Beginning Monday, Blue Earth County Rd 13 will close until next year for construction.

The stretch of roadway between Highway 169 and Co Rd 1 in Lyra, Vernon Center, and Garden City Townships, will be closed until fall of 2024.

Thru traffic will be detoured via Highway 169 and county roads 9 and 1.

The five-mile project includes softening curves, widening shoulders, and replacing the bridge over the Blue Earth River.