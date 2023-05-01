Blue Earth Co Rd 16 closing next week for reconstruction

Blue Earth Co Rd 16 between Co Rd 90 and the Le Sueur River bridge in Rapidan and Decoria Townships will be closed for reconstruction starting next week.

Drivers should expect this portion of the roadway to be closed beginning May 11 until September 2023. Traffic on Co Rd 16 will be detoured via county roads 90, 1, and 35.

The two-mile project includes grading, widening shoulders, replacing centerline and drainage pipes within the right-of-way, reclaiming the existing pavement, placing a new gravel base, and paving a new bituminous pavement over the entire project.

Residents and landowners should contact Blue Earth County Public Works to coordinate access concerns with the county and contractor.