The Blue Earth County Road 47 bridge over Morgan Creek, west of Highway 68, will be closed for repair work starting Tuesday. July 5.

Drivers should expect the closure to last about one week. Thru traffic will need to use alternate routes.

The bridge repair work consists of removing the existing bituminous surfacing, applying joint waterproofing, and a new bituminous surface.

For more information, contact the Blue Earth County Highway Department at (507) 304-4025.