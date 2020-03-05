Blue Earth Co wants input on proposed Stoltzman trail

(Mankato, MN) – Blue Earth County Public Works is requesting public input on a proposed trail along Stoltzman Road and its impact on Rasmussen Woods.

The project would include a ten-foot shared-use path from Stadium Rd to West Pleasant St, and would add crosswalks, flashing warning signs, and curb improvements on Stoltzman Rd.

The proposed trail would run along the east side of the woods on the west side of the road, eliminating less than one percent of Rasmussen Woods. Blue Earth County is soliciting comments on the effects the project would have on Rasmussen Woods.

More information about the impact and avoidance, minimization, mitigation, or enhancement measure is available online.

Comments and feedback must be submitted via mail or email to Blue Earth County Engineer Ryan Thilges.