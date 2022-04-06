Blue Earth Commissioner announces run for re-election

Blue Earth County’s Fourth District Commissioner says he’ll run for re-election.

Kevin Paap was elected to the Board of County Commissioners in 2020. Paap has previously served as the president of the Minnesota Farm Bureau. He is also an emergency medical services instructor at South Central College, and volunteered for the Vernon Center Fire Department for 28 years.

“I am passionate about dedicating my time, experience and energy to ensure Blue Earth County remains a strong, viable, and sustainable community for future generations,” Paap said in a media release Tuesday.

Because of Census population changes, all commissioners will be up for election in 2022.