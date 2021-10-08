Blue Earth, Cottonwood counties report COVID deaths

Coronavirus deaths were reported in Blue Earth and Cottonwood counties Friday, as state health officials recorded another 20 pandemic fatalities.

The death in Blue Earth County was a person in their late 60’s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. It’s the 56th death in the county. There were two deaths recorded in Cottonwood County, the 25th & 26th of the pandemic. One of the deaths involved a person in their early 50’s; the other was a person in their early 80’s. Four of Thursday’s deaths were from September; the rest from this month. Minnesota’s death toll is now at 8,295.

MDH says there are 871 patients currently hospitalized, which includes 236 in intensive care.

Another 3,661 new infections were also logged Friday, with a number of southern Minnesota counties reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 47

Brown – 24

Cottonwood -3

Faribault – 19

Fillmore – 13

Freeborn – 21 (1 probable)

Le Sueur – 13 (1 probable)

Martin – 25 (3 probable)

McLeod – 43 (5 probable)

Mower – 30 (1 probable)

Murray – 4 (1 probable)

Nicollet – 28

Nobles – 2 (3 probable)

Redwood – 8 (2 probable)

Renville – 11 (1 probable)

Rice – 28 (4 probable)

Sibley – 13 (2 probable)

Steele – 34 (1 probable)

Waseca – 16

Watonwan – 11 (2 probable)