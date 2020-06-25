Blue Earth County adds 20 new COVID-19 cases

(Mankato, MN) – Blue Earth County reported 20 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county since the start of the pandemic to 265.

Fifteen new cases were reported in Mower County, while Watonwan County confirmed seven new positive cases, according to Wednesday’s data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

New cases were also reported in the following counties: Brown, Cottonwood, Le Sueur, Lyon, McLeod, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, rice, Sibley, Steele, and Waseca.

State health officials said Wednesday that five more people had died from the virus, bringing Minnesota’s death toll to 1, 397. There are 340 people hospitalized; 160 patients are in intensive care.