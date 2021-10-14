Blue Earth County Attorney’s office lanches online process for sealing criminal records

The Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office can potentially help people convicted of crimes that cause barriers to jobs, housing, and education.

Through a new online application process, the BEC county attorney office can help determine whether an individual qualifies for expungement of their crime and if so, help with sealing the record at no cost.

A new webpage was recently launched on the Blue Earth County website. The page has information on which cases qualify for expungement, and links to apply for the program.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE APPLICATION PROCESS FOR SEALING CRIMINAL RECORDS