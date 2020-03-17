Blue Earth County declares a state of emergency

(Mankato, MN) – Blue Earth County has declared a state of emergency in response to growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The declaration was signed Tuesday by Blue Earth County Board of Commissioner Chair Vance Stuehrenberg “to protect the health and welfare of county residents during the national public health emergency,” according to a release from Blue Earth County.

The declaration cites that efforts must be taken to reduce the impact of the virus within the county, and directs the county administrator and emergency management director to coordinate activities, and request local, state, and/or federal assistance as needed to protect lives and property, both public and private.

Additionally, it directs the recovery of Blue Earth County from the impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The emergency declaration will be presented to the full board at a special meeting of the Board of Commissioners Wednesday, March 18 at 1 p.m. for consideration of ratification. The meeting will be held in the Board Room in the Historic Courthouse at 204 S 5th St in Mankato.