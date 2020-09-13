Blue Earth County expands no contact pick up to branch libraries

(Mankato, MN) – Material pick up in the Blue Earth Library System has been expanded to the Lake Crystal and Mapleton branches.

Patrons can request materials in one of three ways:

By visiting the Library’s catalog at www.beclibrary.org/catalog,and placing hold requests for up to 10 items; or Visit www.beclibrary.org and fill out the No Contact Pick Up Materials Form to requests hold on up to 15 items; or Call the location you’d like to pick up materials from to request holds on up to 15 items.

Users will be notified by phone or email when items are available for pick up.

Contactless pick up will be offered the following dates and times, per location:

Lake Crystal on Monday through Friday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Mankato on Monday through Friday from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM and Saturday from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Mapleton on Monday through Friday from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM

All users must have a Library card, but those without one may register over the phone. There is no cost to participate. Returned materials will not be accepted at the contactless pick up table; please use the book drops for returns.

For more information, contact the Blue Earth County Library at:

Lake Crystal: 507-726-2726

Mankato: 507-304-4001

Mapleton: 507-524-3513