Blue Earth County Fair back after pandemic hiatus

The Blue Earth County Fair is underway after a hiatus last year because of the pandemic.

The fairgrounds in Garden City were abuzz with activity Thursday, as the festivities kicked off with the Great Lakes Lumberjack Show, music, and cards.

Friday is Kid’s Day at the Fair, with face painting, balloon creatures, pizza and ice cream eating contests, and a kid’s treasure dig.

The compact car races will be the big draw on Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. at the grandstand. Performing at 9:30 p.m. near the free stage is Amazing Hoopster, a family of six from Hutchinson that performs hooping tricks. Also on Saturday, fairgoers can look forward to a pie-eating contest, a kid’s tractor pull, and a second Great Lakes Lumberjack Show.

The final day of the fair begins with Sunday church service. Shows closing out the fair for 2021 include PJ’s Just for Fun Magic Show, KidBucks Game Show, and a Great Lakes Lumberjack Show.

SEE THE FULL FAIR SCHEDULE HERE