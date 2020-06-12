Blue Earth County Fair cancels, but two events moving forward…for now

(Garden City, MN) – The Blue Earth County Fair gave serious consideration to holding the event this year, but in the end decided to cancel.

The 162nd annual fair had been scheduled for July 23 to July 26th.

The announcement was made yesterday in a social media post by fair board President Robin Tietz, who said the decision hadn’t been easy.

Two events will continue to move forward for now. Fair organizers said the compact car races and demo derby could be packaged as a “Blue Earth County Summer Smash” event. A final decision will be made at the June 24 meeting.

The fair board will look ahead to the 2021 fair, slated for July.