Blue Earth County Fair starts Thursday

Jul 28, 2022 @ 9:20am

The gates open Thursday on Minnesota’s oldest fair.

The Blue Earth County Fair celebrates its 162nd year, starting Thursday, July 28 with Senior day. The first day’s attractions include a petting zoo, live music, and ATV & Motorcycle Barrel racing starting at 7 p.m. in the grandstand.

Kids Day is Friday, July 29. Check out the rabbit, beef, and dairy show. Other events include a kid’s treasure hunt, and ice cream & and pizza eating contests. The GUT-N-GO Derby starts at 7 p.m. with live music from the Fat City All Stars Band to follow.

The fair is in full swing on Saturday, July 30 with a horse show, talent shows, and eating contests. Compact Car Racing gets underway at 7 p.m.  The Powerhouse Band takes the entertainment stage at 8:00 p.m.

Closing out the fair on Sunday is the  4-H Premier Showmanship, dairy demonstrations, a  lumberjack show, and the Demo Derby at 2 PM.

The Blue Earth County Fair is free to attend, but grandstand events have an entrance fee.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON FAIR EVENTS

