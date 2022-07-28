Blue Earth County Fair starts Thursday

The gates open Thursday on Minnesota’s oldest fair.

The Blue Earth County Fair celebrates its 162nd year, starting Thursday, July 28 with Senior day. The first day’s attractions include a petting zoo, live music, and ATV & Motorcycle Barrel racing starting at 7 p.m. in the grandstand.

Kids Day is Friday, July 29. Check out the rabbit, beef, and dairy show. Other events include a kid’s treasure hunt, and ice cream & and pizza eating contests. The GUT-N-GO Derby starts at 7 p.m. with live music from the Fat City All Stars Band to follow.

The fair is in full swing on Saturday, July 30 with a horse show, talent shows, and eating contests. Compact Car Racing gets underway at 7 p.m. The Powerhouse Band takes the entertainment stage at 8:00 p.m.

Closing out the fair on Sunday is the 4-H Premier Showmanship, dairy demonstrations, a lumberjack show, and the Demo Derby at 2 PM.

The Blue Earth County Fair is free to attend, but grandstand events have an entrance fee.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON FAIR EVENTS