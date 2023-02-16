Blue Earth County Fair will have carnvial in 2023
February 16, 2023 6:09AM CST
The Blue Earth County Fair will have a carnival in 2023, the fair board announced this week.
The fair is scheduled for July 20th through July 23rd at the BEC Fairgrounds in Garden City.
J & K Amusements will provide the carnival, which is described as a “family-owned and operated Minnesota Carnival where clean, fun, rides, games, and food concessions are the main focus.”
It will be the first carnival at the fair in a number of years.