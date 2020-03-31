Blue Earth County goes tobacco-free Wednesday

(Mankato, MN) – Blue Earth County’s tobacco-free policy goes into effect starting Wednesday, April 1.

The new policy prohibits smoking and the use of tobacco or nicotine products on county-owned property and grounds, including walkways, parking lots, and personal vehicles parked on county grounds. County parks and open waters are exempt.

Cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco, electronic and vaping devices are all prohibited under the policy, which applies to employees and visitors of the county.

The Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the Smoking and Tobacco Free Policy in December after several rounds of revisions.

The policy goes into effect will little fanfare, as county buildings remain closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. County services are still available through phone and email.