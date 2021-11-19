Blue Earth County Hazardous Waste accepting winter appointments

Blue Earth County Hazardous Waste will take winter appointments during the winter months.

Residents in Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Le Sueur counties who wish to drop off household hazardous waste items will have appointment times available beginning on Tuesday, December 7.

The facility is otherwise closed for the season and reopens in April.

Appointments will be available on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., December 7 to February 24. Proof of county residency will be required upon arrival with a license, utility bill, or tax document.

The Product Reuse area of the facility will not be available during winter appointments.

To make an appointment, residents should contact Blue Earth County Property & Environmental Resources at (507) 304-4251.