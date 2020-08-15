Blue Earth County Hazerdous Waste Product Reuse Opening

(Mankato, MN) – Blue Earth County Hazardous Waste Product Reuse will open by appointment beginning next week.

Appointments will be 15 minutes in length and will be available from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday afternoons. Four appointments will be made per time block, with no more than four customers allowed in the room at one time.

Children will not be allowed in during the appointment, and each person using the room will need a separate appointment. Masks will be required while inside the product reuse room.

Materials will be available free of charge as usual, but quantities will be limited per person. Items available typically include paint-related products, aerosols, and cleaning supplies.

The facility is available for use to residents of Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Le Sueur Counties.

To schedule an appointment, call Property and Environmental Resources at (507) 304-4251.