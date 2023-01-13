Blue Earth County Historical Society hosting bison program Saturday

This weekend, the Blue Earth County Historical Society is hosting Young Historians, a hands-on history workshop that will take place monthly throughout the school year.

Saturday, January 14 from 10 a.m. to noon at the History Center, the program will focus on the Minneopa Bison with Tim Pulis.

The program will explore the herd, the Bison Ambassador Program, and some fun bison facts.

Pre-registration is required by calling.345-5566.