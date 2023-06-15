Blue Earth County Historical Society offering Glenwood Cemetery tours

The Blue Earth County Historical Society is offering audio/visual tours of the Glenwood Cemetery.

The self-guided tour is available from a smartphone and features historic photos and stories about the cemetery and some of its residents. The tour can be taken in person or virtually.

Tours start Thursday, June 15 at 4 p.m. and will run through Friday, June 30 at midnight. BECHS staff will be available to assist at the cemetery from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per household and are required to receive the download link.

