Blue Earth County hits 600 COVID-19 cases; Minnesota’s death toll surpasses 1,500

(St. Paul, MN) – Minnesota’s COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 1,500, and Blue Earth County added another 13 positive cases, according to the latest data from state health officials.

The newest cases of the virus bring the Blue Earth County total to 600, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Statewide, Minnesota added 403 new positive cases of COVID-19, while reporting six new deaths. Three of the deaths were from long-term care facilities, and three came from private residences. Minnesota has now had a total of 1,510 deaths.

MDH says that 4,452 people statewide have been hospitalized with the virus. There are currently 236 people hospitalized, with 107 in intensive care.

Here are the Southern Minnesota counties that added new cases Tuesday:

Blue Earth – 13

Brown – 2

Faribault – 3

Fillmore – 2

Freeborn – 2

Le Sueur – 6

Lyon – 8

McLeod – 1

Martin – 1

Mower – 3

Murray – 2

Nicollet – 5

Nobles – 3

Rice – 2

Sibley – 1

Steele = 14

Waseca – 4