Blue Earth County holding mental health expo

Blue Earth County will hold an inaugural mental health expo next week.

Never G;ve Up 2022 Expo for Mental Wellness will be held at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center on Tuesday, December 13.

The event will include an afternoon session for mental health professionals.

An evening session at 6 p.m. for the general public will begin with a mental health resource fair. Mental health providers and vendors will be on-site providing information about various mental health services and resources.

American Suicide Prevention speaker and survivor Kevin Hines will speak at 7 p.m. Hines once tried to take his life by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge. He is now a best-selling author and global public speaker.

The Never G;ve Up 2022 Expo for Mental Wellness is sponsored by Blue Earth County Human Services through grant funds provided by South Central Community Based Initiative and the Minnesota Department of Human Services.