Blue Earth County issues no travel advisory after motorists become stranded

(Mankato, MN) – The Blue County Sheriff’s office has issued a No Travel Advisory.

“The sheriff’s office is advising no travel due to severe blizzard conditions. Please avoid travel and stay indoors until conditions improve. Those stranded by the storm but needing emergency assistance should call 911.”

“Some people have ventured out in the storm and become stranded,” Captain Paul Barta said in an email this morning.

Anyone stranded in their vehicle is asked to stay inside and call 911, so law enforcement is aware of the situation. “We will check on them by phone periodically and evaluate our ability to reach them. Leaving the warmth of your vehicle in these conditions is extremely dangerous,” said Barta.

