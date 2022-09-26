Blue Earth County Library getting updates

The Blue Earth County Library will be getting a makeover in its adult space.

The library, which was built in 1976, will get new shelving, carpeting, and ceiling tiles in the adult area.

The library will remain open throughout the project, and materials will still be available for checkout. Other resources, such as computers with free wi-fi will also continue to be available.

Visitors can expect a bit more noise than on a typical day, but disruption should be minimal.