Blue Earth County Library to Launch Maker Mondays

(Mankato, MN) – The Blue Earth County Library will launch a program next week designed to foster creativity.

Maker Mondays will be held every Monday starting September 16th going through November 25th.

Each Maker Monday will feature different projects and tools, and many are appropriate for all ages and skill levels. Participants will create and collaborate with other crafters during classes, which will be led by local artists and skilled experts.

The first class on September 16th will be button making with Commissioner Stuehrenberg, who will share his button-making skills with registrants of all ages.

To find out more about the Maker Monday classes offered, visit the SMN Events page.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)